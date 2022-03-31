Platinum Jubilee: Grants on offer for Isle of Man celebrations
- Published
Communities across the Isle of Man are being encouraged to hold events to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Grants of up to £5,000 are being offered to local authorities with up to £1,000 being made available to voluntary and charitable groups.
Applications can be made for up to 80% of the cost of the events between April and September.
The government's official celebrations are due to be held during the jubilee bank holiday weekend in early June.
Those events include a Big Jubilee TT Rideout on Mad Sunday and the lighting of beacons across the island.
A government spokeswoman said the additional community events "must demonstrate a clear link" to the Queen's 70-year reign to be eligible.
Applications for the one-off grants from the Platinum Jubilee Event Fund will be considered for celebrations including Big Jubilee Lunches, street parties, live music and entertainment, festival activities and specific exhibitions, she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk