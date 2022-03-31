Douglas man charged after woman knocked down and killed
- Published
A man has been charged with causing the death of a 73-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle near her home in Douglas.
Carolyn Buchan was found dead in Marathon Avenue on the morning of 20 March.
The 65-year-old man, from the Douglas area, was charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention.
He is also charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.
The man, who Isle of Man Constabulary have declined to name, is due to appear at Douglas Courthouse on Friday.
Police said no further action would be taken against three people previously arrested on suspicion causing death by dangerous driving.
