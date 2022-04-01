Carolyn Buchan: Taxi driver charged with death by careless driving
A taxi driver has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a woman who was hit by a car.
Carolyn Buchan, 73, was found dead on Marathon Avenue, in Douglas, at about 07:00 GMT on 20 March.
David Evans, 65, appeared at Douglas Courthouse charged with causing her death by careless driving.
Mr Evans, of Tynwald Street, Douglas, is also accused of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident to police.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Douglas Courthouse on 7 April.
Ms Buchan's daughters described her as an "absolute angel" and said the family had been left "heartbroken" by her death.
