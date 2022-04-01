Isle of Man TT: Funfair scrapped to boost local spending
- Published
There will be no funfair stationed in the Isle of Man's capital during this year's TT races, the Department for Enterprise has said.
In previous years, the attractions have been positioned along a stretch of the Douglas Promenade Walkway.
Enterprise Minister Alex Allinson said the decision had been taken to boost visitor spending at local businesses.
Many firms had been "deeply affected" by the pandemic and cancellation of the TT for the last two years, he added.
Dr Allinson said it "may be disappointing for some" but not bringing the funfair back was a decision made with "local people and the economy in mind".
"Our community, businesses and hospitality sector have been deeply affected by the pandemic, so it's important that we take this opportunity to support all the local events and activities during the island's biggest event of the year," he said.
A spokeswoman for the department said entertainment that would return this year included a Red Arrows display over Douglas Bay on 7 June and a firework display on 10 June.
