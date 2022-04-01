Manx man caught with 153,000 indecent images of children
- Published
A man who downloaded more than 153,000 indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Michael Dobson, 68, admitted 19 counts of possessing the images between 2016 and 2021.
Douglas Courthouse heard the children in the images were aged between one and 12 years old.
Dobson was sentenced to 20 months in jail, suspended for two years and was put on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.
Deemster Graeme Cook told him his offending was "disgusting" and also made him subject to a suspended supervision order for two years.
The court heard police were alerted to a messenger app account that had uploaded indecent images on 7 January last year.
The account was subsequently traced back to Dobson's email address.
'Asking for help'
Officers seized multiple electronic devices, including a laptop, from his home in the east of the island, and found a large collection of moving and still images, with 321 of them graded level five, the most severe category.
The court heard Dobson, of no fixed address, had first developed a sexual interest in children in about 2003, however the images could not be traced back any further than 2016.
His defence advocate said he had admitted he had a problem and was a "man asking for help", which a suspended sentence would enable him to get.
Deemster Cook told Dobson he used the images to "satisfy your needs", adding: "Society is disgusted by this type of behaviour."
He was also handed a sexual offences supervision order, restricting his access to electronic devices and the internet.
