Ramsey Bakery: Island's largest bakery to close at end of April
The largest bakery on the Isle of Man will close at the end of the month, the firm's directors have confirmed.
Ramsey Bakery is the largest supplier of locally produced bread products and is the biggest customer of the government-subsidised flour mill.
The firm said the "unprecedented rate" of rising costs meant there was "no realistic option but to cease trading".
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said he would seek an "urgent meeting" with the company about the "concerning" news.
It was important for the government to "further understand the situation given the role the bakery plays in the food supply chain" on the island, he added.
Established in 1972, Ramsey Bakery grew to become the largest supplier of locally-produced bread products to supermarkets and smaller outlets across the island, as well as running several Mr B's bakery and sandwich deli shops.
It is also the largest customer of Laxey Glen Mills, the island's only flour mill, purchasing about 90% of its flour.
In a statement, the company's directors said the decision had been taken with "deep sadness" but the "challenges of sourcing adequate and affordable resources have now made our business unsustainable".
The increased cost of raw materials and rising energy bills were among factors cited for the closure.
"When faced with pressure on so many fronts, in what was already a demanding business, we have no realistic option but to cease trading," it said.
"As a family run business, this has been a heart-wrenching decision for us to make."
In a social media post, retail and wholesale firm Robinson's said it was "absolutely devastated" by the announcement.
"We supply thousands of Ramsey Bakery loaves weekly across the island to schools, hotels, government sites, hospital, cafes, [and] shops and this will be a huge gap to fill," it added.
