Ramsey Bakery closure 'devastating' for Isle of Man wheat farmers
The closure of the Isle of Man's largest bakery will be "devastating" for wheat growers, a union has said.
Ramsey Bakery announced it would close this month due to rising costs after supplying the island for 50 years.
The government said it would meet the firm to discuss the move and to understand its knock-on effects.
Manx National Farmers' Union president Ean Parsons said the closure would see some farmers take a "significant" hit on their income.
Ramsey Bakery buys the vast majority of the flour produced at the government-backed Laxey Glen Mills and is the largest supplier of locally produced bread.
Mr Parsons said about eight to 10 milling wheat growers in the north of the island which supply the mill would be affected.
He said the government should consider supporting the bakery through a period of increased costs.
In a post on social media the mill said it would be "reviewing the situation in the coming weeks", but stressed it would continue to make and supply locally grown flour.
Environment Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber said the government would meet the bakery to understand the impact on its suppliers and customers before it takes any further steps.
She said the company had provided "a brilliant" service since it was established in 1972, adding "when the boat does not sail, they have been able to provide".
Ms Barber ruled out seeing the government "rush in" to run the business, but said the impact on food security was being considered.
John Horsthuis, chairman of Isle of Man food wholesaler Robinsons, said he was upset and worried about the closure of Ramsey Bakery, adding reliance on UK bread would be "difficult" given the uncertainty of supply to the island.
