Isle of Man Law Society welcomes legal services review
- Published
An independent review of legal services has been welcomed by the Isle of Man Law Society.
The investigation by Lord Edward Garnier QC started in March, following recommendations by a Tynwald Committee.
The society's dual role of representation and regulation of those in the legal profession is one area due for analysis.
President Karen Clough said while the legal system "serves its people well", members were "keen to engage".
The society currently represents 320 practising and non-practising advocates, along with 26 students.
Other areas identified for investigation include ongoing training and development, access to the profession by those who wish to practice, the disciplinary process and complaints.
Ms Clough said it was "vitally important" to make sure the profession continued to "meet the needs of those who use Manx legal services today and in the future".
"The Isle of Man and the Manx Bar have changed beyond all recognition in the last 30 years but the pillars of public protection and access to justice for all remain the society's foundation," she said.
"Just because our legal system is alive and well and serves its people well, does not mean we should not strive for improvements."
Views can be submitted to the review until the end of May.
