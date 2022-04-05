Ramsey Bakery: Government set to meet with directors
- Published
Talks between the government and the directors of the Isle of Man's largest bakery will take place on Wednesday, the chief minister has said.
Ramsey Bakery's closure at the end of the month was announced at the weekend.
Alfred Cannan said the decision would have "significant impacts" across the island's food supply chain.
The discussions will allow the government to access what role it could play in protecting food security in the short term, he added.
The bakery, which employs about 80 staff, is the largest producer of locally-baked bread and buys the majority of the flour produced by the government-subsidised Laxey Glen Mills.
Mr Cannan told the House of Keys the meeting would give the government a "clearer picture" of the motivation of the directors and what role government may have to play.
Reacting to the news of the forthcoming closure of the firm after 50 years, Douglas shopper Dave Mackey said it was a "great shame" and would affect the local food chain but was "perhaps a sign of the times".
"I think it needs looking at but maybe not financial intervention by the government," he added.
And Helen Hyde said the closure would have a impact on a lot of people, including herself.
She said: "Being selfish, where am I going to get my bread from? Can we rely on the boat?"
