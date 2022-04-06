Revised offer for Isle of Man teachers in ongoing pay row
Teachers on the Isle of Man have been offered a revised deal in an ongoing dispute over pay, conditions and workload.
While full details have not been revealed, it does not include a change to the 2% basic pay rise on offer.
It does, however, include other concessions relating to working conditions.
While three unions have said the new deal will be put to members, one has rejected it outright.
It comes after several unions threw out the Department of Education, Sport and Culture's original deal.
More than 85% of National Education Union (NEU) members, along with 63% of those represented by National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), and 55% of National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) members rejected that offer.
'Stress and pressure'
The NASUWT, whose members this week supported taking strike action over the situation, has said it did not recognise the deal "as a revised pay offer".
The union's Damien McNulty said: "It doesn't constitute a substantive change to the original offer therefore we will not be putting it to our members."
However, Rob Kelsall of the NAHT said it was positive that the department had "come back to the negotiating table" with the new offer.
The NAHT was "pleased to see the acknowledgement of the stress and pressure that's within the system", but it was "difficult to say" whether the new deal would go far enough, he added.
Both the Association of School and College Leaders and the NEU have also confirmed they would be putting the revised offer to their members.
The University and College Union, which is also involved in the current negotiations, is yet to make its stance on the new deal known.
