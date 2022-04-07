New charge for Manx taxi driver accused over road death
- Published
A taxi driver accused of causing the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Douglas will face a new charge of perverting the course of justice.
Carolyn Buchan, 73, was found dead on Marathon Avenue on 20 March.
The additional charge against David Evans, 65, relates to an alleged incident on or around 23 March.
He was previously charged with causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene, and failing to report an accident to police.
The new charge of committing an act against public justice can only be heard in the higher court.
Mr Evans, of Tynwald Street, was remanded in custody and will next appear at Douglas Courthouse on 5 May.
