Isle of Man minister 'astonished' by government's FOI error
The Department for Enterprise has apologised after releasing inaccurate information about an MHK in a Freedom of Information (FOI) response.
It listed politicians linked to firms that were paid Covid business support, and wrongly included Education Minister Julie Edge as director of a local cafe.
She said it was an "astonishing" error as she had left the role in April 2019, prior to the pandemic.
Ten other current or former MHKs were also listed in the response.
The information was released in response to an FOI request submitted in February for a list of Covid support payments made to MHKs, or companies they were directors or shareholders of during the pandemic.
The initial response, published on 4 April, listed Ms Edge as director of Onchan Park Cafe Limited, which received about £7,000.
She said it was "quite clear" from information in the Companies Registry, which is managed by the enterprise department, that she had left the role.
Although she said she was an advocate of transparency, she said it was important there was "accurate and precise information coming out of government".
In a statement, the enterprise department confirmed the information had now been amended, adding: "The Department apologises to Minister Edge and is working with her and the Information Commissioner in relation to this query".
Payments made
The list published included payments of £57,000 to former Chief Minister Howard Quayle for his holiday cottage business, a figure that was previously revealed in January in response to different FOI request.
Others listed were:
- Former MHK Tim Baker, a shareholder of Buffalo Bowling and Leisure Ltd, which received £45,746
- Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, a director and shareholder of McKenzie Fox Limited, which received £3,500 (paid back on 31 January)
- Claire Christian MHK, a shareholder and director of Claire Christian Couture Limited, which received £21,679
- Michelle Haywood MHK, a shareholder and director of Irish Sea Diving and Marine Services, which received £27,937
- Former MHK Ralph Peake, a director of Mooinjer Veggey, which received £8,000
- Former MHK Chris Robertshaw, owner of Venture Ltd, which received £7,746
- President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly, a director of Manx Inspirations and Salon D'Elegance, which received £9,500 and £8,792 respectively
- Andrew Smith MHK, a director of Churches Book Shop Ltd and a shareholder of Sefton Group, which received £8,000 and £3.1m respectively
- John Wannenburgh MHK, a director of Skunkworks Marketing Ltd, which received £18,000
Responding to the release of the payment information, Mr Baker said the money had kept six full-time staff in jobs at the bowling alley, and helped the business reopen once restrictions were lifted.
Welcoming the release of the information, Ms Christian said she made no personal profit from the payments and her clothing shop would have "likely failed" without the support, resulting in job losses.
Mr Wannenburgh said the payments had kept his businesses, which involves events featuring guest speakers from the UK, "alive, albeit in a paused state", adding it was "right and proper the Manx people know how their government spends their money".
Laundry business owner Mr Robertshaw said all the support paid went directly to staff and not to directors, while Dr Haywood said her diving firm was "hit hard" by the closure of borders in 2020, and she was "thankful" for the support.
Mr Peake said the funds paid to Manx language preschool Mooinjer Veggey went to nursery and administrative staff not directors, who worked for the charity on a voluntary basis.
He said although, as a member for Treasury at the time, he contributed to the creation of the schemes, politicians were not involved in assessing applications.
Andrew Smith said his shareholding in the Sefton Group was "minimal", and he had no input on or knowledge of the support the company had received.
Both Mr Cannan and Mr Skelly have been contacted for a comment.
The government has confirmed full details of any businesses that have received support from its Covid support schemes would be published at the end of the month.
