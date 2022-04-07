Support schemes could help firms fill future Manx bread supply gap
Other producers could be supported to fill a gap in the local bread market when the Isle of Man's largest bakery closes, the government has said.
The Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister met with the directors of Ramsey Bakery on Wednesday ahead of its closure at the end of April.
Clare Barber said the government was investigating how its support schemes could help other food firms expand.
However, she ruled out nationalising the 50-year-old Ramsey-based bakery.
Ms Barber said the island was "limited" in what it could achieve in terms of bread production due to economies of scale.
While she said it was "always sad to see a Manx product going off the shelf", it was "not for me to force anyone to run a business that is either not profitable, not viable, or simply something they are not in the right place to do at the time".
'Full picture'
Established on the island in 1972, the directors of the family-run firm cited rising costs as the main factor for the decision to close.
Ms Barber said new import routes were also being explored to meet any shortfall in supply where on-island bread production could not meet demand following the closure.
She also confirmed conversations with two smaller island-based bakeries had started, and the department would also hold talks with the directors of the island's only flour mill as well as the milling wheat farmers to "get the full picture".
In a statement the directors of Ramsey Bakery, which employs up to 80 people, said it had been "extremely humbled" by messages of support since the announcement was made and praised its "incredible team".
They also pledged to help customers "in any way possible to enable a manageable transition over the coming weeks".
