Covid: Isle of Man sees hospital admissions hit new pandemic high
The number of Isle of Man hospital patients with Covid-19 has reached its highest level since the pandemic began.
The latest public health surveillance report, which took a snapshot of admissions to Noble's Hospital on Monday, showed 29 patients with coronavirus were being treated.
It found six were admitted specifically for Covid-19 symptoms, while 14 caught the virus in hospital.
The report also recorded three more deaths, taking the death toll to 87.
It is unclear how many of the patients remain in hospital, as the publication of daily figures was scrapped on 1 April.
That move coincided with the lifting of all remaining Covid legal restrictions, which included the requirement for those who test positive to isolate.
'Slowing transmission'
Manx Care reintroduced social distancing, banned visitors from its hospital settings and brought back the mandatory wearing of face masks at all of its sites prior to the rule changes.
A second Covid ward was also opened to cope with the rise in Covid-19 patients.
Speaking at a meeting of the Manx Care board on Tuesday, CEO Teresa Cope said while the health provider supported the government's move to an endemic approach, the hospital admissions and staff absences were "having an impact on us operationally".
The last spike in hospital patients with the virus was on 18 March 2021, when 23 people were being treated.
Despite the rise in hospital admissions, the surveillance report said a further fall in case numbers had been seen across all age groups, which indicated a "continued slowing in transmission".
