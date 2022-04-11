Polish WW2 airmen killed on or near Isle of Man remembered
A memorial to 11 Polish airmen who died on or near the Isle of Man in World War Two will make them part of the island "forever", a museum director has said.
The black granite memorial was unveiled at the Manx Aviation and Military Museum in Castletown on Saturday.
Museum director Ivor Ramsden said the airmen died while stationed at Jurby or while involved in training exercises.
Kuba Szymanski, who lives on the island, said the memorial would bring Polish and Manx people together.
Mr Szymanski, a Polish national who has lived on the island for 32 years, said people were "very pleased that we have commemorated this moment".
"It took 80 years... in some cases, but we've got here now," he added.
The Polish Air Force flew under British Command during World War Two, playing a significant part in the Battle of Britain, and two fighter squadrons were stationed at RAF Jurby.
Many of those whose names have been listed on the memorial were involved in aspects of aviation training on the island at the time of their deaths.
The men lost their lives between 1940 and 1946 and seven of those killed were buried in Jurby churchyard.
The memorial was organised by the Polish Airman's Association UK, along with members of the island's Polish community, and was funded by the Polish government through its consulate in Manchester.
Polish Airmen's Association chairman Artur Bildziuk said it was important that the men's contribution was marked, "because these people left their families, not by choice, to defend the families of this country and this island".
"Current affairs shows us that we must never forget that freedom is so important," he said, adding: "Freedom doesn't come free."
A plaque commemorating the men's deaths was also unveiled outside Douglas Town Hall on Friday.
