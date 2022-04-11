U-turn over temporary Castletown bus routes during one-way system
Plans to run a shuttle bus through the centre of Castletown for a year while construction works take place near the town square have been scrapped.
The Bus Vannin service was due to link passengers to main routes while a one-way system on Castle Street prevents buses using the usual southbound route.
However, scheduled buses will now follow a loop through the town using the one-way system instead.
It followed concerns raised by the town's local authority.
The one-way system allowing northbound-only traffic on Castle Street is due to be in place until April 2023 to allow scaffolding to be erected while building works are carried out at Derby House.
Isle of Man Transport announced on Friday that passengers on southbound buses would have to get off at School Hill and use a shuttle link into the town, raising concerns from local politicians.
'Sensible solution'
Jason Moorhouse MHK said the shuttle bus service would have hit local traders, and a lack of suitable bus stop facilities at the drop off point could have posed a danger to passengers.
A spokesman for the Castletown Commissioners said asking bus drivers to do an additional circuit of the town to collect southbound passengers via northbound stops instead would be "an entirely sensible solution".
Isle of Man Transport said it had agreed to adopt that approach after receiving feedback about the plans.
Under the revised plans, southbound buses will now turn right on the A5 Bypass Road on to Arbory Road, travelling through the town before rejoining the A5 and continuing to Port Erin.
