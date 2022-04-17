Museum appeals for items and records for Manx LGBTIQ+ exhibition
An appeal has been made for items and records that "reflect the experiences, history and heritage" reflecting the Isle of Man's LGBTIQ+ community.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) wants the items for its "Cabinet of Queeriosity" exhibition.
Anti-gay laws were in force on the island until 1992, 25 years after they were scrapped in England and Wales.
The heritage body said the campaign for decriminalisation was an "important" part of Manx history.
MNH education services officer Anthea Young called for people to come forward with personal collections, records and voices from the LGBTIQ+ community "which were once not commonly shared or heard".
Finding this surviving cultural material could be "challenging", she added.
Any items loaned are due to be displayed alongside objects from the Manx Museum's own collections, including the outfit worn by gay rights campaigner Alan Shea in a protest on Tynwald Day in 1991.
Also featured will be a winged dress worn by Manx drag queen Vida LaFierce during the first Isle of Man Pride festival, which was held in June 2021.
The exhibition will be jointly curated by MNH and the Kensington Arts Centre, which is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Centre co-ordinator Peter Shimmin said the project "aims to shine a light on the stories of our queer community and carves a path for future generations to see that their experiences are valued and appreciated".
"The journey for LGBTIQ+ equal rights and visibility has been long fought and is not over yet," he added.
The display is due to open at the Manx Museum in Douglas in June.
