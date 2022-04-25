Platinum Jubilee: Commemorative Isle of Man coins launched
A set of commemorative Isle of Man coins marking the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II has been launched.
The five-piece collection features the words of the first verse of the British national anthem alongside depictions of the royal beasts.
A quantity of the 50p pieces will also be put into general circulation on the island ahead of this year's TT races.
Treasury member Bill Henderson MLC said the coins were designed to mark a "momentous point in history".
The Queen's 70-year reign began on 6 February 1952, when she ascended to the throne following the death of her father King George VI.
As a crown dependency, the Queen is the Isle of Man's head of state, known as the Lord of Mann.
Minted at Tower Mint, the commemorative set is accompanied by a description of the Queen's ascension to the throne and outlines that connection to the island, including an inaugural visit as monarch in 1955.
Mr Henderson said: "The way [the Queen has] conducted her royal duties is a tremendous testament to her, and the coins sort of celebrate all of that and all those achievements."
"We wanted to make sure we had something very special and unique to celebrate the occasion," he added.
As well as the 50p coins, the Treasury has also released a sovereign coin in gold and silver, marking the 70 years in Roman Numerals and a crown coin depicting the Queen as she looks today to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
