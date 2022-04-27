Isle of Man Prison staff did not flag up inmate risk, inquest hears
Prison staff did not properly check the handover record of an inmate who died in custody on the Isle of Man, an inquest has heard.
Officers said records describing Kaan Douglas' state of mind were not highlighted internally prior to his death on 31 March 2020.
Mr Douglas, 29, had told court dock officers and police that he wanted to harm himself prior to his transfer.
Deemster Bernard Richmond QC said it was "very important" information.
Mr Douglas was transferred to the Isle of Man Prison in Jurby on 30 March after being refused bail on a charge of provoking behaviour.
Prison officers said he had been agitated and shouted for medication on his arrival but later calmed down as he was processed.
Observation
Officer Kyle Kenyon told the court if he had noticed the risk documented he would have made his seniors aware, while his former colleague, Joseph Turnbull, said he had not highlighted the information when entering it onto the prison computer system.
Prison nurse Joanne Fleming said mental health teams who assessed Mr Douglas in police custody had told her his agitated behaviour was down to "drug-seeking".
Ms Fleming said had she been aware of the additional information she would have recommended he be placed in a camera cell.
Mr Douglas was checked on every 30 minutes by patrol officers, who said they had seen him in his bed throughout the night.
The court heard a "folder five" initiative, used by staff to highlight at risk prisoners to alter observation schedules and access to items, was not used.
Senior officer in charge Martin Smith said "in hindsight" the process should have been in place for Mr Douglas.
The inquest at Douglas Courthouse continues.
