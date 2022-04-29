New £150 payment to help Isle of Man's 'squeezed middle'
- Published
A £150 payment will help thousands of people on fixed incomes who "could struggle" with inflation and rising energy bills, the Manx government said.
Pensioners, those on long-term sick or disability benefits, carers and the recently bereaved will be eligible for the one-off sum in June.
Treasury Minister David Ashford said it was important to offer help to this "squeezed middle".
About 18,900 people will be eligible, costing the Treasury about £2.8m.
'Broader range'
It follows support previously announced for families and those on benefits after major hikes in gas and electricity prices.
Overall inflation on the island has also soared.
Mr Ashford said the Treasury had recognised "vulnerable" groups like pensioners were not eligible for the £300 energy payments aimed at families with children and those on income-related benefits.
The new aid was targeted at a "broader range of people" on long-term benefits who would normally be eligible to receive the government's winter fuel bonuses, he added.
Mr Ashford told Tynwald he expects CPI inflation on the Isle of Man, which stood at 6.7% as of March, to reach a peak of 10% later this year.
