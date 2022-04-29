Covid: Review into Manx government's pandemic response to start
- Published
A review of the Manx government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will be published by the end of 2023.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: "The pandemic led to governments across the world, including our own, placing restrictions on our lives that had never been experienced before."
Tynwald agreed last November that an independent analysis should take place.
It will assess and scrutinise decisions taken between December 2019 and the end of September 2021.
The review will be headed by an "independent chairperson" appointed by a political panel, said Mr Cannan.
Laying out the terms of reference to Tynwald, Mr Cannan said the "government faced an unprecedented public health emergency and had to move very swiftly".
Mr Cannan said the review would "identify lessons to be learned, ultimately providing us with recommendations that can be embedded into current working practices".
'Outbreak preparedness'
The terms of reference were drawn up by the Council of Ministers and the Public Accounts Committee, which Mr Cannan said were aiming to commence the review "without further delay".
The report will consider a range of decisions made throughout the pandemic, including the use of emergency powers, border closures, quarantine requirements and support to individuals and businesses.
It is also set to look at travel, contact tracing, vaccination governance and "preparedness for the outbreak of a pandemic".
Meanwhile, a further four deaths have been recorded in the latest public health surveillance report as part of a review of death certificates.
It brings the island's total Covid death toll to 102.
Cases have reduced in recent weeks, however, with fewer people being treated in hospital with the virus.
As a result, visiting restrictions in Manx Care settings have been relaxed, now allowing a maximum of two people at a time to visit patients across island hospitals and Manannan Court.
