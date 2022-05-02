MHKs should no longer be obliged to attend prayers, committee says
Manx politicians could be able to opt out of attending prayers at the start of House of Keys sittings in future.
A members' standards committee has put forward a plan to remove the compulsory element of the traditional ritual.
MHKs previously agreed attendance should be a matter of "individual conscience" and tasked the committee with drafting recommendations.
The committee has also put forward the Reverend Irene Cowell as the new Chaplain of the House of Keys.
That post has been vacant since former Archdeacon and chaplain the Reverend Andrew Brown retired in September.
'Flexibility'
The latest report by the House of Keys Management and Members' Standards committee comes after its previous proposal to replace prayers with a period of silent reflection was rejected by MHKs in February in favour of a voluntary system for attendance.
Chaired by Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson, the committee has now proposed that prayers, a feature of sittings since 1863, be made optional through a reinterpretation of the definition of when MHKs are required to attend.
An "overwhelming majority" of the MHKs who responded to a questionnaire on the issue supported "flexibility for members to be absent from the chamber during prayers".
As part of the report, the Reverend Irene Cowell, who has served as the Church of England Vicar of Arbory and Castletown since 2018, has been proposed to take up the post of chaplain after being selected to become the island's new Archdeacon in February.
The committee also recommended the new chaplain is given the power to invite those of different or no faith to lead prayers, with the agreement of the speaker.
