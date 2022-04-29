Knottfield: Joseph Marshall jailed for six years for sexually abusing boys
A former manager of a children's home who sexually abused boys has been jailed for six years.
Joseph Marshall, now 85, was convicted of abusing two boys aged under 16 at Knottfield in Douglas between 1974 and 1982.
Marshall had "violated" his position of trust "deliberately, consistently and remorselessly", Deemster Bernard Richmond QC told Douglas Courthouse.
The boys had been "amongst the most vulnerable" people in society, he said.
Marshall's trial heard he sexually assaulted his victims during baths and in his locked office.
He was found guilty in December of three indecent assaults and two counts of gross indecency against two boys.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, one said he had lived a "life of silent shame" and reliving the events over the last several years had created a "fresh hell" because Marshall could not "admit the truth".
'Ongoing shame'
The hearing was told Marshall had previously been jailed in 1992 for 13 offences of indecent assault against other boys at the home, but had turned down the chance then to "wipe the slate clean" by confessing to the further offences.
Deemster Richmond told Marshall he had implemented a "persistent, organised and perverse targeting of boys who you know were at your mercy", adding: "No child was safe from you."
He said Marshall's conduct at Knottfield was "a matter of ongoing shame", and the sentence could not "even begin to reflect the pain you have caused".
He also criticised a Tynwald inquiry into Knottfield and comments about Marshall made by the chief constable and the attorney general.
The comments were in relation to a 2020 defence application for a stay of the prosecution due to the publicity surrounding the inquiry, which was later denied.
The deemster said it was "unwise" for people in senior positions to "make public comments as they did", but they had ultimately not affected the "integrity" of the inquiry.
