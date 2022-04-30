Knottfield: Joseph Marshall's sexual abuse of boys 'ruined lives'
The former manager of a children's home jailed for historical child sexual abuse "ruined the lives of many young men", the chief constable has said.
Joseph Marshall, 85, was sentenced to six years on Friday for abusing boys at Knottfield in Douglas between 1974 and 1982.
Gary Roberts said it was "hard to overstate" the damage the "very dangerous sex offender" had caused.
Marshall's victims "might now see some closure", he added.
The serial abuser was convicted of three indecent assaults and two counts of gross indecency against two boys aged under 16 following a trial at Douglas Courthouse in December.
He had previously been jailed in 1992 for 13 offences of indecent assault against other boys at the home.
Mr Roberts said he had "no doubt at all" that more children had been abused by Marshall, and that it was "never too late" for them to come forward.
'Being believed'
In a statement issued through the charity Victim Support Isle of Man, one of those who fell prey to Marshall said: "A guilty verdict is not just for the crimes he committed against me, but a guilty verdict is for the crimes he committed against every single victim he made.
"I felt believed as soon as I had given my interview to the police and being believed was the biggest part for me."
Responding to criticism by Deemster Bernard Richmond QC about evidence he gave to a Tynwald inquiry into Knottfield prior to the criminal proceedings, Mr Roberts said "to all intents and purposes the book had closed on Marshall" at that time.
"What's also important to note is that inquiry by Tynwald brought out more victims,"he added.
