Travel expenses paid to Isle of Man government workers set to rise
- Published
Government workers will be able to claim more in travel expenses later this month, if Tynwald backs the move.
The government has proposed a 14.9% uplift in mileage allowances to match rises in inflation since 2014.
About £1.8m has been claimed by public sector staff for journeys since 2019, with the proposed change expected to cost an extra £90,000 per year.
Treasury Minister David Ashford said the move would "provide immediate protection" from inflation hikes.
He said the government "relies on many of its workers to use their own vehicles", including nurses, care staff and others who "provide essential services to the vulnerable every day of the year".
Although entitled to claim mileage allowances, no Manx politician has done so for travel on the island since 2013.
Under the proposed uplift, car travel claims for under 6,000 miles would rise from 50p to 57p per mile, while those over that limit as well as those for off-island travel would go up from 34p to 39p per mile.
Rates for motorcycle trips will also increase from 26p to 30p, and 17p to 20p per mile for the same thresholds.
The uplift, which Mr Ashford said was an "interim measure" ahead of a further review of fuel prices, will be debated at the May sitting of Tynwald.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk