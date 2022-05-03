Manx Museum centenary celebrated with stamps
A special set of stamps celebrating the centenary of the Manx Museum has been launched.
The 10-piece collection features items held by Manx National Heritage (MNH) in the national collections in Douglas.
They include a 1,000-year-old Viking penny, the oldest surviving Manx-registered motor vehicle and a painting of Victorian seaside holiday on the island.
The museum first opened its doors in November 1922.
Chairman of Isle of Man Post Office, Chris Thomas MHK, said the collection was "engaging and inspiring, just as the Manx Museum has been for so many".
The museum had "cared for the riches of Manx history" for a century, he added.
All of the items housed at the site and in the broader national collections, which cover art, archaeology, social history and natural history, have direct links to the Isle of Man.
MNH director Connie Lovel said the museum was "home to an extraordinary collection of artefacts and archives that help tell the story of the Isle of Man and its people", and the collections "reflect 10,000 years of our island's cultural heritage".
"They reveal stories about how we have grown as a nation and provide a constant source of inspiration for each new generation," she added.
