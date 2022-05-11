Ronaldsway: No 'hidden' fees in new airport parking scheme
There will be no "hidden charges" in an app-based parking payment system set to be trialled at Ronaldsway airport.
From 17 May, drivers will have to pay for parking in advance at the Isle of Man's airport, using smartphones rather than cash.
Department of Infrastructure (DOI) member Tim Glover said parking rates would remain unchanged despite concerns from some users about additional fees.
Other options will be available for those without a smartphone, he added.
These include calling a number to pay over the phone, sending text messages, paying online, or asking for help at an information desk inside the airport.
The RingGo app system is used widely in the UK, Mr Glover said.
Additional 10p charges for receiving text messages about bookings are optional, he added.
'Parking problems'
The six-month trial of the new system is due to begin after a period in which parking has been free at the airport.
This was put in place when the airport was converted into a Covid vaccine hub in January 2021 and travel was limited by the pandemic.
Despite border restrictions being lifted in July, the car park has remained free due to an issue with broken barriers, Mr Glover said.
This has cost the DOI "tens of thousands of pounds" per month in lost revenue, he said.
"It was a bit like the wild west out there with people parking on pavements, on areas clearly yellow lined," he added.
Mr Glovers said the new cashless system would "hopefully end parking problems at the airport".
And he said the switch would also address issues surrounding Manx round £1 coins.
