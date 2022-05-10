Isle of Man libraries charity gets five-year government backing
A new five-year funding plan will help protect the future of the Isle of Man's family and mobile libraries, those behind the services have said.
The government has agreed to pay the charity annual sums totalling £475,000 until 2026, when the support will end.
It comes after existing taxpayer funding for the libraries had been due to run out in June.
Charity director Kurt Roosen said the "pragmatic and structured solution" would allow time to plan ahead.
But he warned the libraries now needed to raise "increasing amounts each year" from other sources.
Half of their annual running costs of about £250,000 has been covered by temporary government grants since 2017.
The remainder has been met through donations and substantial support from the founders of Manx-based online gambling firm PokerStars, the Sheinberg family, who stepped in 2012 after full state-backing was pulled.
The charity runs a library in Douglas offering activities to young people, schools and adults, as well as a mobile library in rural areas, and a home service for those who are housebound.
'Community wellbeing'
It will get an initial grant of £125,000 in August, with further payments to gradually reduce over the next five years.
Treasury Minister David Ashford said the agreement will give the Family Library the chance to "explore how it will operate into the future".
The Family Library would "continue to build on the that trust that has been placed in us", Mr Roosen said, adding he was pleased the facility was "recognised as an important contributor to community wellbeing".
He also confirmed the Sheinberg family have agreed to continue providing funding of about £125,000 a year towards operating costs.
