New Manx alcohol licensing act aims to simplify processes
Changes to alcohol licensing will make one-off events more "straightforward", the Manx government has said.
The new Liquor Licensing and Public Entertainments Act 2021 is due to be fully implemented by November, following a consultation.
The Department of Home Affairs has published the plan for the new act.
A spokeswoman said it was hoped it would create "a standards-driven, safety-orientated, less bureaucratic and more flexible licensing framework".
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson said the new act was a "move towards statutory guidance and individual businesses devising site management plans and risk assessments to ensure their compliance with that framework".
She added that it would also bring in "a simplification of processes that are intended to reduce administration".
The government spokeswoman said the proposed act, which "consolidates and updates the existing legislation", would mean that "one-off events should become more straightforward for businesses to organise and run".
