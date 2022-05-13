Manx gas search's next phase to finish by 2023, firm says
The next stage of gas exploration in Manx waters should be completed by early 2023, energy firm Crogga said.
The company was granted a 27-month licence extension to allow for seismic surveys and exploratory drilling off Maughold Head.
Director Mark Pearce said it should not take that long but they were only permitted to undertake surveys between December and April.
He said the longer timeframe gave them room for any delays due to bad weather.
Mr Pearce added: "We'd like to think we can get this done very, very soon."
He said they hoped to complete the survey in the next six to nine months, if not earlier.
"Obviously we've got a long way to go. It could be that we're drilling a well by Easter next year, that would be fabulous," Mr Pearce added.
Crogga's ongoing work has been a contentious issue for environmentalists, who have previously said the project conflicted with Manx climate targets.
Questions have also been raised about the true size of the deposit in the area spanning 102 sq miles (266 sq km).
Mr Pearce said the company was "absolutely certain there's gas, BP discovered it in 1982", explaining that Crogga had purchased "all the data collected at the time from BP".
Crogga has said the Isle of Man would "take about 5%" from its annual production.
With the remaining 95% set to "go to Ireland", Mr Pearce said the Isle of Man would still "benefit massively".
He said: "The Isle of Man Government take 52% in tax from what we export, they also get the VAT.
"We're talking hundreds of millions of pounds per year in revenue."
