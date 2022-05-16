Isle of Man gas search a distraction from climate goals, MHK says
Extending a search for gas in the Isle of Man's territorial waters is a "distraction" from efforts to cut carbon emissions, an MHK has said.
Energy firm Crogga aims to have surveyed the area off Maughold head by next year, after its exploration licence was extended by the government.
Climate change board chairman Daphne Caine said she feared the move did not send "the right message".
The Isle of Man Green Party said it was at odds with plans to cut fossil fuels.
An interim target of a 45% reduction in carbon emissions was set by the government in March, part of an overall target of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said he was "absolutely committed" to the goals but uncertainty over global energy supplies meant extending Crogga's licence by 27 months was "the right decision".
Ms Caine said the move "economic, rather than environmental" and for the sake of the planet there should be "no new exploration of gas or oil anywhere in the world".
But she admitted the government was under pressure to "take this really hard decision", given changes in energy security and the cost of living.
Ms Caine said "the work must go on" regardless for her team in trying to help public bodies cut their emissions.
Green Party deputy leader Lamara Craine said granting the extension "flies in the face of everything the Isle of Man is trying to do in terms of climate change mitigation".
The government had been "sold on a salesman's promise" about the economic benefits, which would not happen until "many years down the line", she added.
Ms Craine said the move would "harm future generations", adding investments in renewable energy could be made more quickly.
