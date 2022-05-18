Centenary of BBC celebrated in Isle of Man stamp issue
A set of Isle of Man stamps featuring a range of popular BBC's programmes has been produced to mark the broadcaster's centenary.
The 12-stamp collection is set to be released by the Isle of Man Post Office on Thursday.
Each features a programme from the the BBC's history, including Match of the Day, Doctor Who, and Blue Peter.
The post office's Maxine Cannon said the broadcaster had an "indelible place in the hearts" of people on the island.
The set also marks the island's connection to the corporation as Castletown-born Sir Frank Gill played "an integral role in its foundation", she added.
The engineer has been recognised as playing a formative role in the creation of the British Broadcasting Company in 1922.
The "100 Years of Our BBC" stamp collection was designed in collaboration with BBC Studios.
Head of BBC History Robert Seatter chose the programmes featured on each piece after research into which programmes were most popular with the Manx public.
"Selecting just twelve moments was extremely hard, but we hope we have captured something for everyone," he said.
