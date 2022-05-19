Isle of Man business lobby welcomes plans to reform government
Government reforms promised by the Isle of Man chief minister will help "remove barriers to business growth", the island's chamber of commerce has said.
Alfred Cannan announced aims to restructure departments and see non-executive advisers appointed to them to give advice.
Chamber president Kristan McDonald said it was welcomed by the island's business community.
The group had been pressing for these reforms "for a long time", he added.
