Boomtown Rats change name for gig in nod to Manx superstition
- Published
The Boomtown Rats have promised to change their name, for one night only, to avoid falling foul of Manx folklore.
The origins of never saying the name of the well-known rodent on the Isle of Man are thought to go back centuries, into the island's maritime history.
Sir Bob Geldof's band will instead take to the stage in the capital Douglas on 5 June as the Boomtown Longtails.
Organisers of the gig during the TT Festival said they were "pleased" the band had agreed to respect tradition.
Frontman Geldof responded to the request by suggesting the island could perhaps reciprocate by changing its name.
Posting a video on Facebook, he said the Isle of Man should really now be referred to as the "island of non-specific-gendered person".
"If we have to change our name, you have to change your name!" he joked.
Where does the superstition come from?
The precise origins of this unusual quirk are unknown, but it is thought to be rooted in the old customs of fishermen.
James Franklin, of the island's Culture Vannin heritage foundation, said fishermen believed it to be good luck if they used a different set of words for animals while at sea.
"The Manx have always been very particular about traditions and customs, and fishermen perhaps most of all," he said.
"Over time, this aversion to the word 'rat' crept on land, and today the Manx are almost universally superstitious against it."
Instead, islanders will sometimes describe use the word "longtail" or simply spell out its name using each of its letters.
Mr Franklin added: "If you do hear the word spoken it's best to whistle or touch some iron just in case, because who knows what bad luck will follow otherwise!"
The newly monikored Boomtown Longtails will perform in Villiers Square as part of a 16-day festival alongside artists including Jessie J, Madness and Primal Scream.
The annual motorcycle racing event has been cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic.
James Thompson, owner of the 1886 Bar which organised the festival, said the island was delighted with the line-up.
"We're really looking forward to the TT and 16 days of incredible music, and we're pleased the Boomtown Longtails have agreed to change their name for us.
"We hope to deliver the biggest music festival the Isle of Man has ever seen."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk