Man caught at Douglas ferry terminal with bank scam devices jailed
A man who was caught at a ferry terminal with devices used in bank fraud has been jailed for 22 months.
Connor McClung, 22, of West Lothian, Scotland, was detained by port security at Sea Terminal in Douglas on 27 January because he smelt of cannabis.
The court heard a search uncovered the devices, which contained the bank details and phone numbers of thousands of UK residents.
Deemster Graeme Cook said bank fraud was a "disgusting crime".
Douglas Courthouse heard port security called police after detaining McClung, of Avendale Crescent in West Lothian, on suspicion of possessing cannabis.
He was found with cannabis with a street value of £150 and 17 gabapentin tablets, along with several devices that could be used in fraud.
They included an SMSCaster for sending bulk SMS text messages, an Apple iPhone and an HP laptop.
'Deterrent sentence'
The court heard the electronics had the potential to be used in phishing and smishing scams via the dark web.
A search of the laptop uncovered the list of personal details as well as an HSBC fraud team script for dealing with victims of fraudulent activity.
Messages found on the phone indicated McClung had travelled to the island to buy SIM cards from the local telecoms providers.
He pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing items for use in fraud, and the importation of both class B and class C drugs.
Prosecutors said it was accepted the drugs were for personal use and there was no evidence that a fraud had actually been committed.
Arguing for a suspended sentence, his defence advocate said the sole purpose of McClung's trip was to buy Manx SIM cards and there had not been a plan to specifically scam Isle of Man residents.
But jailing him, Deemster Cook said it was a "deterrent sentence" to send a message to anyone considering coming to the island to "perpetrate fraud either now or in the future", and there was "no good reason" to suspend it.
McClung was also banned from returning to the island for five years after his release.
