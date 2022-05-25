Monkeypox: Manx residents urged to be aware of symptoms
- Published
People on the Isle of Man have been asked to remain vigilant about the symptoms of monkeypox ahead of an influx of visitors to the TT races.
The island's public health directorate said there were currently no recorded cases on the island but a rising number elsewhere was a "warning".
Symptoms of the virus include unusual rashes or lesions on the body, fever, headaches and muscle aches.
A total of 71 cases have now been recorded in the UK since in early May.
Head of health protection Glenn Blacker said the risk to the general public remained low but public health officials were "monitoring the situation closely".
Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their GP or a sexual health clinic immediately and avoid close contact with others, he added.
Monkeypox is a viral infection usually associated with travel to West Africa, where it is always present, and is spread by very close contact with someone who has the virus.
Infections are usually mild and most people recover within a few weeks.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk