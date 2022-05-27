Covid: Isle of Man over 65s to be offered autumn booster
- Published
People over the age of 65 on the Isle of Man are to be offered another Covid vaccination booster.
Health minister Lawrie Hooper said the jabs will be rolled out in autumn in line with the latest scientific advice.
Frontline health and care workers and those with underlying health conditions will also be eligible.
The plans could feature the offer of a flu vaccine alongside the booster, Mr Hooper added.
In the meantime he urged anyone eligible for a spring booster, which have been offered to the over 75s, to come forward.
Walk-in clinics for people who have not yet completed their course of doses are being held during the TT at the Douglas vaccine hub.
The latest public health Covid surveillance report showed the number of people to have died with the virus on the island now stands at 106.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk