Outline plans approved for Isle of Man's first Olympic-length pool
Plans for the Isle of Man's first Olympic-length swimming pool will give swimmers a "fantastic" place to train, those behind the project have said.
Planners have granted outline approval for the £6m facility on land at King William's College in Castletown.
Designs for the commercial complex include a 50m-long (164 ft) pool, 60m (196 ft) running track, and gym.
Ralph Peake of the Southern Community Sports Facility charity said it would appeal to athletes but be open to all.
The new pool would give island swimmers the chance train at national competition length, which was "important for those who want to represent the Isle of Man at county or national standard", Mr Peake said.
It would also bring "stability", as the extended closure of pools at the National Sport Centre in Douglas had been "shocking", while the nearby Southern Swimming Pool was in "poor condition" he added,
'Self-financing'
First unveiled in 2019, the plans were delayed by the pandemic and discussions with planners and the local community over their scale and commercial operation.
The complex was due to include five shops, but they were removed from the application as they did not fit planning policies.
Land needed for the development is set to be leased to the charity by King William's College, which would pay to allow its pupils to use the facilities.
It would replace an older swimming pool at the island's only private school, but Mr Peake said the facilities would be available to be rented by all sports clubs and schools across the island.
In its application the charity said the complex would be "self-financing and will not require government funding", with pool costs to be met by rental fees and gym subscriptions.
Mr Peake said detailed plans would now be drawn up, with hopes building work could begin in 2023.
