Isle of Man TT races captured on canvas in new exhibition
- Published
An art exhibition featuring depictions of well-known names and milestones from the Isle of Man TT races has opened at the Manx Museum.
"Speed and Light" is a collection of paintings by artist Paul Parker, based on photos taken around the course.
The display includes Mike Hailwood at Windy Corner and Joey Dunlop at Ballaugh Bridge.
The collection of was inspired by Mr Parker's love of motorsport and the island's landscape.
The Manx-born self-taught artist said the exhibition was "very much a personal one" and had taken him "back to my roots".
"I started painting while I was saving up to buy my first motorcycle," he said.
Mr Parker added that while many of the images would be familiar to race fans, others might not be.
"Some are well-known views around the course, others not so much," he added.
"A chance to see the world through another's eyes. It's that simple."
The opening of the exhibition coincides with the return of the Isle of Man TT races for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The collection will be on display at the island's national museum in Douglas until 26 September.
