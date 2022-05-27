Isle of Man public health director leaves post in wake of shake-up
The Isle of Man's director of public health has stepped down from her role, the government has confirmed.
Henrietta Ewart's departure comes in the wake of a shake-up of government culture announced by the chief minister.
It followed an employment tribunal, which ruled a whistleblower had been unfairly sacked.
It said Dr Ewart had demonstrated an "unpleasant attitude" towards medical director Rosalind Ranson.
It is the latest in a series of departures by senior government officers, and the resignation of David Ashford from the Council of Ministers.
Isle of Man chief minister Alfred Cannan previously said the changes in staffing would allow ministers to "take a good look at culture and governance" within the government.
The tribunal found Dr Ranson had been "made to feel unwanted" and was ultimately unfairly dismissed.
'Defiant tone'
The report concluded DHSC chief executive Kathryn Magson had blocked access to politicians, and former health minister Mr Ashford had been over-reliant on the information she had provided to him.
The tribunal report also said that at one point during the pandemic Dr Ewart had blocked Dr Ranson's number after being sent a text message by her one evening asking about testing pathways.
The report said Dr Ewart's "indignant, proud and defiant tone" while giving evidence about the exchange was "astonishing", and the messages had not warranted "such rudeness".
In a statement, the government said Dr Ewart, who took up the top job in the island's public health directorate in 2015, now intended to retire.
Interim Chief Secretary Caldric Randall said: "The role of director of public health is hugely important to our community, and will be advertised in due course."
