Platinum Jubilee: Isle of Man brooch marks Queen's reign
A bejewelled brooch in the shape of the Isle of Man has been sent to the Queen in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.
As a crown dependency, Queen Elizabeth II is the island's head of state, known as the Lord of Mann.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said it was an honour to "send the island's well-wishes" to mark the occasion.
The brooch features blue topaz, citrine, amethyst and emerald stones representing Ramsey, Peel, Castletown and Douglas in the Manx tartan colours.
It was sent with a letter of congratulations by Mr Cannan on behalf of the Manx government.
Mr Cannan said the "unmistakably Manx" Infinity Isle of Man brooch, which was made on the island from audited recycled white gold by Element Isle, was a "token of our respect" for the British monarch.
"I hope it rekindles fond memories of Her Majesty's visits to our island nation throughout her long reign," he added.
The Queen's reign began on 6 February 1952, when she ascended to the throne following the death of her father King George VI.
As part of the island's celebrations marking the 70-year reign schoolchildren are being given a special Platinum Jubilee medal, and beacons will be lit at several locations on Thursday.
While many local authorities are hosting events to mark the milestone later in the summer, celebrations hosted by Arbory and Rushen Commissioners and the Family Library in Douglas are set to take place on Friday.
