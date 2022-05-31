New Isle of Man king scallop rules 'do not discriminate', says MHK
- Published
Plans to cut the number of boats fishing for king scallops in Manx territorial seas will not discriminate against other nations, an MHK has said.
A new strategy by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture's (DEFA) would be limited to those with a track record of fishing the area.
DEFA member Michelle Haywood it had been backed in a recent consultation.
But the Scottish government said the move would have a "disproportionate impact" on vessels from the country.
Under the long term management plan, boats without a sufficient history of catching king scallops in the island's seas in the last four years will not be authorised to fish when the season starts in November.
The move is designed to reduce the number of vessels fishing, and would be coupled with larger-engine boats losing their legacy access rights by 2024.
'Good science'
David Beard of the Manx Fish Producers Organisation said it was "inevitable" that the strategy would favour local boats who rely on the fishery.
Reducing the size of the current fleet of about 75 active UK and Manx boats to an "ideal number" of between 50 and 60 vessels was "key" to the future profitability and sustainability of the industry, he added.
In its response to the recent consultation, Marine Scotland questioned the need to reduce boat numbers when "catch limits alone may be sufficient", and said the proposed measures could breach equal access legislation.
In response, Dr Haywood said: "If you have not needed to fish here in the past four years and you are still running a viable fishing boat then you do not need access to these waters.
"There is very good science that underpins the changes, and it gives those in the industry a reasonable chance of earning a living without decimating stock," she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk