Summer meal scheme for Manx pupils to help struggling families
Free meals and activities for some Isle of Man pupils during the summer will help low-income families cope with rising costs, an MHK has said.
The government's Summer Holiday Activity and Food Programme will be available to more than 2,000 pupils who are eligible for free school meals.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said it would help families that struggle outside of term time.
Local charities and organisations have been invited take part in the scheme.
Funded via the government's sugary drinks levy, the pilot initiative comes after calls in Tynwald for a long-term solution to the issue of holiday hunger.
Education Minister Julie Edge said out-of-school activities would also be included in the new initiative as there was evidence that they "have a positive impact on children's educational, health and wellbeing outcomes".
The summer scheme follows the distribution of food vouchers to support families over the Christmas and Easter holidays.
'Cost of food'
The government is calling on local groups and charities to apply for funding to offer meals and activities once the summer break begins, either by expanding an existing programme or by starting a new one.
The new initiative would make sure the support needed was provided "in a direct way within communities", Ms Lord-Brennan said.
"We know some families struggle to cover the costs of food and social activities during the summer holidays, and this will be felt even more this year with the rising cost of living," she added.
Groups who apply will not be able to profit from the funding, which will be supplied to cover the cost of providing nutritious meals and enriching activities, a government spokesman said.
Those interested in being part of the scheme must send in what they propose to offer by 26 June.
