Platinum Jubilee: Isle of Man to light beacons to mark Queen's reign
- Published
Beacons are set to be lit across the of the Isle of Man as part of celebrations across the British Isles for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The longest reigning British Monarch is the crown dependency's head of state, known as the Lord of Mann.
The commemorative beacons will be set alight by local groups including farmers, girl guides and the RNLI in tandem with communities off the island.
Other Jubilee events are due to be held across the bank holiday weekend.
Douglas Borough Council is holding a celebratory service at St Ninian's Church, with its beacon to be lit in the church grounds afterwards.
Private events are being held at Ballasalla, Douglas Head, and Sliea Lhost by Isle of Man Young Farmers, Girlguiding Isle of Man, and the island's civil defence staff respectively.
The Manx branch of the RNLI, to which the Queen has given her patronage since 1952, is lighting its jubilee beacon on Raglan Pier by Port Erin Lifeboat Station.
RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie said the island was chosen as one of the seven locations where the charity would mark the jubilee as it was home to RNLI founder Sir William Hillary.
The seven lifeboat stations, which include those in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, were "extremely honoured to have been selected to celebrate this historic milestone", he added.
On Friday Arbory and Rushen Commissioners are set to hold a community celebration and fun day at Ballachurry to mark the anniversary, and the Queen's Pier Restoration Trust are hosting a tea party in Ramsey.
And a service of thanksgiving and celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign is due to take place at St German's Catherdral in Peel on Sunday.
