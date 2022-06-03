Isle of Man TT ace urges drivers not to 'go stupid' on open roads
- Published
The Isle of Man TT's outright lap record holder has urged motorists to "please use your heads" while on open public roads.
Peter Hickman made the appeal in a video posted on social media by the Manx Roads Policing Unit.
In it he called for those taking to the roads during the TT fortnight to drive to their abilities and not "go stupid".
It follows multiple reports by police of drivers speeding or ignoring signs since the event started on Sunday.
A number of Manx roads that are usually derestricted have been given temporary speed limits for the fortnight and a one-way system has been put in place on the A18 Mountain Road.
'You're not racing'
In the video, Mr Hickman said while people were "here to enjoy" themselves, the Mountain Road was "still a public road" outside of racing times.
"Don't go stupid, don't ride out of your ability, you're not racing like me and the rest of my guys that are out there at the TT," he added.
A police spokesman said officers had dealt with a number of speeders, along with anti-social riding and those who fail to stick to the temporary speed limits risk a fine and penalty points.
Among those to have been fined so far was a motorcyclist who was caught driving one-handed against the one-way system while taking pictures in the area of the Creg ny Baa, he added.
Away from the roads, Chief Constable Gary Roberts said police had had the "busiest" 24 hours so far, with 16 people were arrested overnight for a variety of other offences.
All but two of those taken into custody were local residents, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk