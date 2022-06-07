Bid to modernise Isle of Man's overnight adult care respite unit
- Published
The redevelopment the Isle of Man's only overnight respite unit for adults with learning disabilities will make it "fit for purpose", Manx Care has said.
Plans for a £4.9m expansion to the facilities at Radcliffe Villas in Douglas have been put forward.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said the redevelopment would ensure the building met the current care regulations.
The improved facility would also help adults with "the most complex and challenging needs", she said.
The current 11-bedroom complex, which was built in 1983, could not operate at its full capacity due to "structural limitations and non-compliance with standards", she added.
Under the plans, an unused building to the rear of the existing unit on Glencrutchery Road would be knocked down to make way for the new facility to be constructed.
Once complete, staff would be transferred to the new 12-bed building, allowing for the services to be maintained throughout the construction period.
Department of Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper said the project would "undoubtedly have a positive influence" on the experience of those who use the facility, and their carers and families.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk