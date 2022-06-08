Isle of Man TT: Third day of racing faces weather delays
- Published
Wet roads and low cloud have led to an hour's delay to the start of the third day of racing at the Isle of Man TT, organisers have said.
Roads around the 37.37-mile Mountain Course had been due to close at 10:00 BST, but will now stay open until at least 12:00.
As a result, the Supertwin TT race will now start at 12:45, with the Supersport TT race two getting under way at 15:00.
Practice laps for solo and sidecar machines will now start at 18:30.
Ronaldsway Met Office said the patchy drizzle was due to die out by mid-morning, with the afternoon and evening set to be "mostly dry and bright".
The Isle of Man TT returned this year after two years of cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-week event, which started on 26 May, is scheduled to culminate with the Senior TT race on Friday.