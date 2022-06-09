Off-road riders warned to stay off the Isle of Man's open hill land
Visitors to the Isle of Man TT have been warned to stick to designated tracks when taking their motorcycles off-road.
It follows reports of illegal riding over open land in the area of the Snaefell Mountain during Monday's racing, which police are investigating.
The uplands are home to ground nesting birds as well as livestock.
While motorbikes can be used on greenlanes and greenway roads, riding off those tracks is not allowed.
In a joint statement by police, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), the Auto Cycle Union and the Manx National Farmers Union, rule breakers have been warned they face a fine if they do not use the uplands "appropriately".
'Clear cut'
As a result of the influx of motorbikes to the island during the TT, DEFA has ramped up enforcement efforts.
The department's interim chief executive Andrew Sidebottom said irresponsible riders risked disturbing "livestock, wildlife, and habitats".
He said: "There are hundreds of off-roads bikes over for TT, and it is less than 1% that have caused all this disturbance and problem."
While visiting TT fans had an "added temptation" to find different vantage points around the course to watch the races, the rules were "quite clear cut", he said.
Mr Sidebottom said although some got lost and made "genuine mistakes", many were aware they are breaking the rules.
"People who have strayed onto hill land don't readily come across to DEFA staff or people trying to point them in the right direction, they tend to disappear at speed which suggests to me they know they should not be there," he added.
