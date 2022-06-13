Mandatory face masks scrapped in Manx healthcare settings

Face coverings will still be provided to those who want to wear them

The mandatory wearing of face masks in health care setting on the Isle of Man has been scrapped.

Manx Care said the move was in line with the withdrawal of guidance by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency.

The healthcare provider had maintained the practice as a precaution despite the lifting of all Covid legal restrictions on 1 April.

The latest public health surveillance report showed Covid levels on the island were continuing to plateau.

A spokeswoman for Manx Care said, while wearing face coverings was no longer expected at its sites, staff and visitors "should do whatever makes them feel safe".

Masks would remain available to anyone visiting health care settings who wished to wear one, she said.

Coverings would still be worn in certain clinical settings "as per the Manx Care PPE Policy", she added.

