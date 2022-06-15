Commonwealth Games 2022: Queen's baton tour of Isle of Man begins
The Queen's baton has arrived on the Isle of Man as part of a relay ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The baton started its tour of the island in Peel with a trip in a Viking Longboat, which was followed by a beach clean, before heading to Castle Rushen.
It will be on the island until Friday, when it will be transported to Scotland.
The Isle of Man is one of 72 nations due to compete in the Games, which start in Birmingham on 28 July.
Secretary General for the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association, Erica Bellhouse, said the Queen's baton "means a lot to everyone".
"Following straight on from the jubilee celebrations hopefully people are in that spirt and people will come out and support it," she added.
Glenfaba and Peel MHK Kate Lord-Brenann said it was "fantastic" that the baton route was being opened up to different aspects of the Manx community.
Other stops during the baton's Manx journey will include visits to Port Erin Bay, Onchan Park, Tynwald Hill in St John's, and the National Sports Centre, the Bowl stadium and the Villa Marina in Douglas.
The Isle of Man's team for the Games has been expanded to 34 after triathlete Will Draper was upgraded from being a reserve athlete to a confirmed competitor and a last-minute place was awarded to swimmer Kiera Prentice.
The relay, which began at Buckingham Palace on 7 October 2021, is set to conclude in Birmingham for the opening ceremony of the Games.
